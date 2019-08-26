Winter to feature 'Polar Coaster' mix of frigid temperatures, snow: Farmers' Almanac

Enjoy the last days of summer, because a wild ride apparently is in store this winter.

The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting that "bitterly cold winter conditions" will be in place from areas east of the Rockies all the way to the Appalachians, with the coldest outbreak of the season arriving during the final week of January and lasting through the beginning of February.

“Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,” editor Peter Geiger said in a statement on the company's website.

TROPICAL STORM DORIAN'S PATH: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Farmer's Almanac said that this upcoming winter will be "filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer, it may remind you of a 'Polar Coaster.'"

Included in this year's outlook is the prediction of free-falling, frigid temperatures from the northern Plains into the Great Lakes. The big cities in the Northeast are may also experience colder-than-normal temperatures for much of the upcoming winter.

"Only the western third of the country will see near-normal winter temperatures, which means fewer shivers for them," the publication notes.

Besides the chilly temperatures, the eastern third of the country is expected to see above-normal winter precipitation.

"With colder-than-normal temperatures in the Northeast and above-normal precipitation expected, our outlook forewarns of not only a good amount of snow, but also a wintry mix of rain, sleet — especially along the coast," according to the Farmers Almanac.

The publication claims that 2020 will get off to a busy start in the eastern half of the country as "copious amounts" of snow, rain, sleet and ice may fall in the time frame between Jan. 4 - Jan. 7 and Jan. 12- Jan. 15, along with "strong and gusty winds."

STRONG WINDS IN COLORADO SEND DOZENS OF MATTRESSES FLYING ACROSS FIELD, VIDEO SHOWS

"And for those who live northeast of the Texas Panhandle to the western Great Lakes, watch out for what could prove to be a memorable storm producing hefty snows for the Great Plains during the third week of January," the publication notes.

In other parts of the country, the winter may not be as wild.

The Pacific Northwest and Southwest are expected to be chilly but see near-normal precipitation.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

That active winter will, according to the publication, cause a slow start to spring as winter lingers across the Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast, and New England.

The Farmers’ Almanac says it bases its long-range forecast "on a mathematical and astronomical formula developed in 1818."