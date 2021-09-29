Vigil held for missing teen Miya Marcano as family resumes search



Family members of Miya Marcano are resuming their search for the 19-year-old for a fifth day Wednesday.

The college student was last seen Friday and the person of interest in the case is dead of an apparent suicide.



SHERIFF'S OFFICE RENEWS CALLS FOR INFO ON MISSING MIYA MARCANO

A crowd gathered at the Arden Villas Apartments in Orlando, near the University of Central Florida Tuesday night to pray for Marcano's safe return, FOX 35 Orlando reported.



Meanwhile, security concerns have risen from residents at the Arden Villas Apartments where Marcano lives and works. The apartment complex says they are putting a guard at the front gate, and updating procedures for appointment-only maintenance visits.

Arden Villas said they never got any complaints about Armondo Caballero, the person of interest in Marcano's disappearance. They went on to say they never want anything like this to happen again.



FLORIDA WOMAN MIYA MARCANO STILL MISSING, PERSON OF INTEREST FOUND DEAD: AUTHORITIES



In June, Caballero started working at the Arden Villas Apartments where he met Marcano.

After she denied his advances, Orange County deputies believe he entered her room Friday night using an apartment master key.

The family believes a struggle took place and says blood was found on Miya’s pillow. "Like a nosebleed. Like your head on a pillow and had a nosebleed," said Miya’s aunt, Semone Westmaas.



Westmaas said dozens of family members arrived Saturday morning to look for Miya after she missed her flight to Fort Lauderdale.



"I'm still very hopeful that we're going to find her," Marcano's cousin told news outlets. Her cousin speculated that maybe Miya is hurt or disabled in some way and can't get out of where she is.



"We're looking for you. We're coming for you. You keep holding on. Please, keep holding on for us. We're coming."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Marcano is a student at Valencia College.