Teen Lamborghini driver was speeding during LA wreck that killed woman, family claims: report

Monique Munoz, 32, was killed in west Los Angeles last week on her way home from work when her Lexus collided with a Lamborghini SUV, and Munoz's family says a teen driver was at the wheel.

The Lamborghini driver, a male, sustained head injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The LAPD's West Traffic Division said the wreck is a "costly reminder for everyone to slow down," and Munoz's family says the driver of the Lamborghini was speeding.

"Kids racing down the street in a Lamborghini, 17 years old in a Lamborghini doing 120 miles per hour, hits and kills her," Isaac Cardona, the Munoz's stepfather, told KCAL. "Senseless. ... I want him prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Cardona could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor, and no charges have been filed yet.

A new Lamborghini Urus, the Italian carmarker's SUV model, retails for nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

A GoFundMe set up for Munoz's funeral described her as "beautiful" and "accomplished."

"Her family and friends were her life, she never missed a family gathering or a chance to help a friend and she only had love and kindness in her heart," the GoFundMe reads. "We are all in shock and finding it impossible to fathom the reality of her unexpected passing."