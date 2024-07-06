Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide

Family of Jocelyn Nungaray grateful for Trump's support after girl’s alleged murder by illegal migrants

Former President Trump called the 12-year-old girl's mother minutes before he took the debate stage against President Biden

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Mother of Jocelyn Nungaray speaks out: 'She had such a bright future' Video

Mother of Jocelyn Nungaray speaks out: 'She had such a bright future'

Alexis Nungaray calls for justice for her 12-year-old daughter after two migrants were charged with her murder. 

Jocelyn Nungaray’s grandfather said he's grateful to former President Trump for his support of their family after the 12-year-old girl's alleged murder by two Venezuelan nationals in Texas illegally. 

"With former President Trump reaching out, my blessings to him and God bless him," Kelvin Alvarenga told FOX 26 Houston this week after being asked what he thought about Trump reaching out to Nungaray’s mother. 

The 78-year-old presidential candidate also mentioned her "horrible" murder during his June 27 debate with President Biden. 

Her grandmother added that Nungaray's murder was a consequence of "open borders." 

HOUSTON'S ‘MATTRESS MACK' TO PAY FOR FUNERAL FOR JOCELYN NUNGARAY, GIRL ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

A collage of Trump, Jocelyn Nungaray and her mother

Former President Trump called the mother of murdered 12-year-old Houston girl Jocelyn Nungaray just minutes before he took to the debate stage against President Biden.   (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images, left; AP Photo/Annie Mulligan, top right; Jocelyn Nungaray image provided by family. )

But Alvarenga cautioned that he didn’t want Jocelyn to be used as a "political base," saying "I want them to know her name as well."

The suspects allegedly sexually assaulted Nungaray before strangling her to death after luring her below a bridge in Houston last month.

If the suspects are found guilty of sexual assault, they could face the death penalty, which Nungaray's family opposes. They would rather the suspects live with what they allegedly did.

"I’d rather for them to remember this in [a prison's] general population," Alvarenga said. "Life without parole. That way, they can remember every night when they go to bed the horrific deal that they did to our family."

Murder victim Jocelyn Nungaray

Jocelyn Nungaray was allegedly killed last month by migrants in the country illegally.  (Getty Images)

Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 21, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, are charged with capital murder in her death. The two men crossed illegally into the U.S. earlier this year, according to authorities.

TEXAS OFFICIALS, CRIME VICTIM ADVOCATES CALL FOR TOUGHER BAIL LAW AFTER MURDER OF JOCELYN NUNGARAY

Alvarenga also said "God bless" Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick after he said recently the Texas Senate will be working to pass "Jocelyn’s Law," which would deny bail for capital murder suspects. 

"She would always say that she wanted to be a superstar, and so I think that we need to continue on her dream and, under the circumstances, which are not the greatest, she will become a superstar," Alvarenga said of his granddaughter. "She was already a star in our lives, and now we’re going to make it worldwide." 

Jocelyn Nungaray murder suspects

Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, left, and Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel have been charged in the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston, Texas. (Harris County Jail)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspects are expected back in court in September. 

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report. 