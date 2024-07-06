Family of Jocelyn Nungaray grateful for Trump's support after girl’s alleged murder by illegal migrants

Jocelyn Nungaray’s grandfather said he's grateful to former President Trump for his support of their family after the 12-year-old girl's alleged murder by two Venezuelan nationals in Texas illegally.

"With former President Trump reaching out, my blessings to him and God bless him," Kelvin Alvarenga told FOX 26 Houston this week after being asked what he thought about Trump reaching out to Nungaray’s mother.

The 78-year-old presidential candidate also mentioned her "horrible" murder during his June 27 debate with President Biden.

Her grandmother added that Nungaray's murder was a consequence of "open borders."

But Alvarenga cautioned that he didn’t want Jocelyn to be used as a "political base," saying "I want them to know her name as well."

The suspects allegedly sexually assaulted Nungaray before strangling her to death after luring her below a bridge in Houston last month.

If the suspects are found guilty of sexual assault, they could face the death penalty, which Nungaray's family opposes. They would rather the suspects live with what they allegedly did.

"I’d rather for them to remember this in [a prison's] general population," Alvarenga said. "Life without parole. That way, they can remember every night when they go to bed the horrific deal that they did to our family."

Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 21, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, are charged with capital murder in her death. The two men crossed illegally into the U.S. earlier this year, according to authorities.

Alvarenga also said "God bless" Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick after he said recently the Texas Senate will be working to pass "Jocelyn’s Law," which would deny bail for capital murder suspects.

"She would always say that she wanted to be a superstar, and so I think that we need to continue on her dream and, under the circumstances, which are not the greatest, she will become a superstar," Alvarenga said of his granddaughter. "She was already a star in our lives, and now we’re going to make it worldwide."

The suspects are expected back in court in September.

