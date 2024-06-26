Houston's 'Mattress Mack' to pay for funeral for Jocelyn Nungaray, girl allegedly killed by illegal immigrants

The funeral for Jocelyn Nungaray, the 12-year-old Houston girl allegedly killed by two illegal immigrants and left for dead in a creek, will be held Thursday.

Jim McIngvale, known in and around the Houston area as "Mattress Mack," is footing the bill for the service and will host a celebration of Nungaray's life at one of his Gallery Furniture locations. Nungaray was found strangled to death last week near a creek, a crime that has shocked and angered local officials and prompted questions about the Biden administration's border policies.

Days after the June 16 attack, Harris County prosecutors charged two illegal immigrants from Venezuela — Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26 — with capital murder. The pair lured Nungaray under a bridge and sexually assaulted her for two hours before killing her, authorities said.

"She would have gone to the same high school two of my children graduated from had she made it that far. This is obviously a gut-wrenching story. So, I was more than happy to take care of the funeral arrangements," McIngvale told Fox News Digital. "Regardless of how you feel about migrants — illegal or legal — if they wouldn't have been here, she would still be alive."

Ramos was wearing a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) ankle monitor at the time he allegedly murdered Nungaray.

Her death came during a series of gruesome crimes across the country allegedly involving illegal migrants. Last week, Houston Mayor John Whitmire raised concerns about the Harris County criminal justice system's ability to prosecute the two suspects.

"We're going to be watching you; the arrests have taken place, and the charges have been filed. Now, we want the justice system to do its job. If there was ever a circumstance where you do not give someone bail, this is it," he said at a news conference.

Bail for both men was set at $10 million.

The wait for a murder case to go to trial in Harris County can take years, said McIngvale, adding he was told so by Houston officials.

"The families have to go to five or six hearings as they postpone, postpone, postpone, and there's the perpetrator laughing and yucking it up with his family and his lawyers," he said. "He's probably out on bail. It's just madness."

McIngvale, who has often extended a helping hand to victims of crimes and natural disasters in the Houston area, said criminals aren't being prosecuted to the fullest extent in Harris County. He cited nearby Montgomergy County, where he said criminal offenders are normally held accountable.

"They've got footage of these criminals being chased by the police to Montgomery County. And they get to Montgomery County, and they turn around and go back to Harris County," McIngvale said. "They want to be arrested in Harris County."

In response to the killing, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called for Martinez and Ramos to be sentenced to death if they are convicted.

