Family of father-to-be whose girlfriend allegedly crashed car on purpose speaks out through lawyer

The family of a father-to-be who claimed his girlfriend allegedly crashed a car they were traveling in on purpose in Florida before he died is now speaking out through their attorney, saying they are "satisfied" with the charges filed against her.

Leigha Mumby, 24, was accused of vehicular homicide earlier this week following the death of Daniel Waterman. The 22-year-old New York native was a passenger in the car that Mumby was driving in Flagler County, Florida, in February, when the vehicle was involved in a wreck along an interstate.

Waterman suffered critical injuries and died from those injuries on Oct. 8, FOX35 Orlando reported. Troopers said Waterman spoke to them from his hospital bed, where he claimed that Mumby intentionally caused the crash after she allegedly said, "I don't care what happens. You'll get what you deserve."

"There are no real winners in this situation. It's a terrible, horrible situation, and the fact that these charges were filed, I think were right and just, and the family is satisfied with how the State Attorney's office in Flagler County has been working diligently and is satisfied with the current charges being filed," John Hager, an attorney for Waterman’s family, told Fox News Digital on Saturday.

The Flagler County Attorney’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Waterman’s mother told Syracuse.com that he was in a coma for a time before waking and recovering enough to tell investigators what happened before the crash.

Waterman's grandfather, Michael Gilman, also told CNYCentral.com that Waterman broke his neck, his back, his collarbone in three places, dislocated both hips, broke his leg and his ankle.

"He broke everything," he said. "It wasn't much, not broken. He was scratched up all over the place."

Mumby was initially arrested in July and charged with reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Mumby had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors later upgraded Mumby's charges to vehicular homicide earlier this week following Waterman’s death. She was booked into the Flagler County Jail and released after posting a $150,000 bond.

An obituary for Waterman posted on Syracuse.com said he "left this world on October 8th, far too soon following a tragic act of violence."

"Daniel passed away after courageously fighting for eight months from injuries sustained in a crash," it continued. "Daniel was an excited, soon-to-be father of a baby girl. He wanted nothing more than to come home to her and to the family who loved him so dearly."

"A natural athlete, Daniel especially loved basketball and could often be found on the court, where his passion and determination shone through," it also said. "His strength, determination, and infectious energy left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him."