Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Truck driver arrested on homicide charges in fiery wreck that killed 8 family members

Kane Aaron Hammock faces vehicular homicide charges for following too closely behind van on a Georgia highway

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Aerial footage shows aftermath of fiery Georgia highway crash that killed 8 Video

Aerial footage shows aftermath of fiery Georgia highway crash that killed 8

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in Jackson County, Georgia, where a semitrailer struck a van and burst into flames, killing eight people. Courtesy: WAGA

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has been charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide after authorities said he drove his semi truck too close behind a van, triggering a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on a Georgia highway that killed eight people from the same family, including five children.

Kane Aaron Hammock, 33, faces eight counts of vehicular homicide in the second degree and one count of feticide by vehicle in the second degree, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, cited by The Associated Press.

He has also been charged with following too closely, no registration and failure to exercise due care on Interstate 85 in Jackson County, about 62 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Split image of Georgia highway crash scene and Kane Aaron Hammock mugshot.

Split image shows the crash scene on Interstate 85 in Jackson County, Georgia, where a semi-truck struck a van killing eight people, alongside a booking photo of Kane Aaron Hammock, 33, who faces vehicular homicide and feticide charges, officials said. (WAGA/Fox Atlanta / Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

MINIVAN PLOWS THROUGH CROWD AT PENNSYLVANIA FESTIVAL, INJURING THREE PEOPLE

The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. Monday along the northbound lanes of I-85, just south of mile marker 147 near Commerce.

Authorities said the semi-truck struck the back of a Dodge Grand Caravan, sparking a "chain reaction" involving four additional vehicles.

The van caught fire after impact, and all seven people inside were pronounced dead at the scene, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. An eighth victim was later found at the crash site.

Close-up of damaged van and semi-truck after fatal Georgia highway crash.

A damaged vehicle is seen near a semi-truck after a fiery crash on Interstate 85 in Jackson County, Georgia, that killed eight people, officials said. (WAGA/Fox Atlanta)

CALIFORNIA MAN ACCUSED OF RAMMING CAR INTO LA CROWD IS CONVICTED FELON OUT ON PAROLE, POLICE SAY

The victims’ identities have not been officially released, but relatives identified the deceased as Kenia Ramirez and Darwin Ventura, along with their child, Kayle. The couple reportedly had another baby on the way.

Sonia Maribel Ramirez, Kenia’s mother, was also killed, along with her children Justin, Andy, Natali and Evan. The five children were between 2 and 16 years old, relatives told Atlanta News First.

Animal control officer holds rescued black cat after Georgia highway crash.

Holly Bennett, with Jackson County Animal Control, rescues a cat from a crash involving a semi-truck and a van used by Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters on an interstate in Jackson County, Georgia, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (Tina Walden via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the victims may have been pregnant, pending confirmation from an autopsy, officials said.

A van operated by Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, carrying 37 cats, was also involved in the collision. The shelter said its driver and several animals were injured, and five cats remain missing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue