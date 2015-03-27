Families of Comair 5191 victims mark anniversary of crash by breaking ground on memorial

Relatives of some victims of Comair Flight 5191 are marking the four-year anniversary of the deadly crash by breaking ground on a memorial.

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear and Lexington Mayor Jim Newberry were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony Friday morning. The 17-foot metal sculpture depicting 49 ascending doves is expected to be completed in time for the fifth anniversary next year.

Beshear says the state is pledging $100,000 for the project — more than a third of the anticipated cost.

Forty-nine of the 50 people onboard were killed when the plane crashed at Lexington's Blue Grass Airport after the pilots tried to depart from the wrong runway.