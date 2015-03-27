Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update November 17, 2014

Families of Comair 5191 victims mark anniversary of crash by breaking ground on memorial

By | Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Relatives of some victims of Comair Flight 5191 are marking the four-year anniversary of the deadly crash by breaking ground on a memorial.

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear and Lexington Mayor Jim Newberry were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony Friday morning. The 17-foot metal sculpture depicting 49 ascending doves is expected to be completed in time for the fifth anniversary next year.

Beshear says the state is pledging $100,000 for the project — more than a third of the anticipated cost.

Forty-nine of the 50 people onboard were killed when the plane crashed at Lexington's Blue Grass Airport after the pilots tried to depart from the wrong runway.