False alarm prompts massive police presence at NY hospital

Police rushed to a suburban New York hospital after two patients reported seeing a man with a shotgun, but after hours of searching officials concluded it was a false alarm.

The incident at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville Sunday night sparked a massive police response from nearby towns, including SWAT teams.

Hours later, police say camera footage from outside the patients' room confirmed there was no individual armed with any kind of long gun or handgun on their floor.

Police say the patients were "credible witnesses" but may have been mistaken.

In 2017, a doctor opened fire inside a Bronx hospital, killing a doctor and hurting six others before killing himself at the scene. The former doctor Bronx Lebanon Hospital had been forced to resign amid a sexual harassment claim.