Facial recognition software leads to arrest of suspect accused of injuring ICE officer

FBI investigators identified Robert Jacob Hoopes as a suspect in the injury of an ICE officer during protests in Portland, Ore., using facial recognition software, according to a criminal complaint from the case.

In the criminal complaint, an unidentified FBI special agent said that a photo shared on OregonLive.com — the online version of The Oregonian — was put into "commercially available facial recognition software." The software allegedly provided 30 possible comparison photos from public databases. FBI Portland reviewed the photos and found one from a Reed College SmugMug page called "Canyon Day April ’23," in which a tattoo on the suspect’s forearm is visible. It was identical to that of the suspect seen at the anti-ICE protest on June 14.

Hoopes was arrested at his home on Friday and was charged with aggravated assault of a federal officer and damaging government property. According to the criminal complaint, Hoopes allegedly threw a rock that hit an ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officer in the face, "causing significant injury." The wound allegedly "bled profusely, to the point of obstructing his vision." Additionally, the officer needed treatment beyond basic first aid for the injury.

Following the rock-throwing incident, Hoopes was allegedly seen with two other individuals using the metal pole of a stop sign as a makeshift battering ram. An official quote to replace the door was $7,747.72, according to the criminal complaint, which alleges that Hoopes was "leading the charge" in the effort to break down the door.

Tom Hoopes, the suspect’s father, described his son as a "lifelong Quaker who is deeply committed to pacifism," according to KATU 2. Though he did not deny that his son was present at the anti-ICE protest and "involved on June 14 in an action. What his involvement was: I can’t speak to that, but he is deeply committed to justice," the outlet reported.

"The love and support from our extended community—especially the Quaker community—has been extraordinary and incredibly supportive. It played a crucial role in convincing the judge that Jacob should be released yesterday. My gratitude knows no bounds," Tom Hoopes told Friends Journal, a Quaker publication.

Hoopes is set to be arraigned on Aug. 15, according to reports. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said in a statement that Hoopes faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the assault charge and up to 10 years for the property damage charge.