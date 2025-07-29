Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Oregon

Portland Quaker charged with assaulting federal officer in anti-ICE riot

Robert Jacob Hoopes is being charged with aggravated assault of a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and depredation of federal property in an amount exceeding $1,000

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
A man whose father describes him as a "lifelong Quaker who is deeply committed to pacifism" is now facing multiple federal charges over his alleged actions at an anti-ICE protest.

A Portland, Ore., man, Robert Jacob Hoopes, is being charged with aggravated assault of a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, and depredation of federal property in an amount exceeding $1,000. 

Suspect Robert Jacob Hoopes allegedly uses a stop sign as a battering ram

Robert Jacob Hoopes and others allegedly using a stop sign as a battering ram. (The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon )

SUSPECTED ICE FACILITY ATTACKERS ARRESTED IN BLUE CITY, CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING FEDERAL OFFICERS

During a June 14 anti-ICE protest, Hoopes was allegedly throwing large rocks at a building belonging to the agency located in South Portland. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon, he threw one of the rocks at an ICE officer and caused a "significant laceration over the officer’s eye." Additionally, Hoopes and two others were allegedly seen using a stop sign as a battering ram and caused "major damage" to the building’s main entrance. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon said Hoopes faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the aggravated assault charge and up to 10 years in prison for damaging federal property.

standoff between Border agents and demonstrators as smoke fills air

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents standoff against demonstrators as tear gas fills the air during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

MULTIPLE ARRESTS NEAR PORTLAND ICE BUILDING AFTER POLICE DECLARE RIOT

"Jacob is a lifelong Quaker who is deeply committed to pacifism. He's an organic gardener and the soul of kindness," Hoopes’ father, Tom, said, according to KATU 2. "Jacob was involved on June 14 in an action. What his involvement was: I can't speak to that. But he is deeply committed to justice."

Quakers are known for their devotion to pacifism and, according to Quaker.org, followers of the faith reject "war and violence in all its forms."

Suspect throwing rocks at ICE facility

A person believed to be Robert Jacob Hoopes allegedly throwing rocks at an ICE building. (The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon)

The local ABC affiliate also quoted a letter originally written by Hoopes’ roommate, who said "he is not someone who would have 'assaulted an officer.'" The roommate recalled that at approximately 9:00 a.m. local time on July 25, they saw "a flood of armed officers race into our driveway and charge at our house with assault rifles."

Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You granted Hoopes pretrial release at his first hearing, going against the federal prosecutors’ request.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.