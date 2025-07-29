Portland Quaker charged with assaulting federal officer in anti-ICE riot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man whose father describes him as a "lifelong Quaker who is deeply committed to pacifism" is now facing multiple federal charges over his alleged actions at an anti-ICE protest.

A Portland, Ore., man, Robert Jacob Hoopes, is being charged with aggravated assault of a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, and depredation of federal property in an amount exceeding $1,000.

During a June 14 anti-ICE protest, Hoopes was allegedly throwing large rocks at a building belonging to the agency located in South Portland. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon, he threw one of the rocks at an ICE officer and caused a "significant laceration over the officer’s eye." Additionally, Hoopes and two others were allegedly seen using a stop sign as a battering ram and caused "major damage" to the building’s main entrance.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon said Hoopes faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the aggravated assault charge and up to 10 years in prison for damaging federal property.

"Jacob is a lifelong Quaker who is deeply committed to pacifism. He's an organic gardener and the soul of kindness," Hoopes’ father, Tom, said, according to KATU 2. "Jacob was involved on June 14 in an action. What his involvement was: I can't speak to that. But he is deeply committed to justice."

Quakers are known for their devotion to pacifism and, according to Quaker.org, followers of the faith reject "war and violence in all its forms."

The local ABC affiliate also quoted a letter originally written by Hoopes’ roommate, who said "he is not someone who would have 'assaulted an officer.'" The roommate recalled that at approximately 9:00 a.m. local time on July 25, they saw "a flood of armed officers race into our driveway and charge at our house with assault rifles."

Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You granted Hoopes pretrial release at his first hearing, going against the federal prosecutors’ request.