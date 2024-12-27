Expand / Collapse search
Drones

FAA places restrictions on drone company after Florida boy injured at holiday airshow, underwent heart surgery

A 7-year-old Florida boy was struck by at least one drone at a holiday airshow over the weekend, resulting in him having to undergo open-heart surgery.

Louis Casiano
Video shows the moment drones started falling from the sky during a drone show at Eola Lake in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 21, 2024. (Credit: MosquitoCoFL via X)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended certain operations by a Texas-based drone company after a Florida boy was injured during a holiday airshow last week and had to undergo heart surgery. 

The FAA confirmed to Fox News Digital that it suspended the Part 107 Waiver for Sky Elements Drones. The waiver allows drone operators to fly at night, fly over people, and operate drones outside the line of sight. Thus, with this waiver suspended, Sky Elements Drones legally cannot perform its shows. 

It's not clear how long the pause will remain in place. The move came amid an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) into a Dec. 21 incident in which a malfunction occurred during an aerial light show in Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando.

FAA ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY RESTRICTIONS ON DRONE FLIGHTS IN NEW JERSEY FOLLOWING INFLUX OF SIGHTINGS

A 7-year-old boy has undergone heart surgery after he was struck by a falling drone, his parents said.

Alexander, a 7-year-old boy, underwent heart surgery after he was struck by a falling drone during a holiday airshow in Orlando, his parents said. The FAA paused some operations conducted by the drone operator, Sky Elements.  (Fox Orlando )

One multiple red and green-lit drones struck a 7-year-old boy and knocked him out upon impact, his parents previously told Fox Orlando. The boy, Alexander, underwent open-heart surgery, they said. 

Hundreds of drones being used as part of a nighttime aerial light show appeared to be flying into position before several started falling from the sky before slamming to the ground, according to videos posted online. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sky Elements. 

Several drones malfunctioned during a drone show in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, sending the unmanned aerial objects crashing to the ground. (Credit - X/MosquitoCoFL)

Forth-Worth-based Sky Elements, known for its synchronized drone light shows and appearances on "America’s Got Talent," is now facing scrutiny as the investigation unfolds, the news outlet reported. 

The NTSB told Fox News Digital that investigators were gathering information from the drone operator and the Federal Aviation Administration about the number of aircraft in the show, as well as the number that fell to the ground and into the crowd. 

Memory cards from the drones will be sent to the NTSB recorders laboratory in Washington, D.C., for analysis, the agency said. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the incident, the NTSB said. 

Several drones malfunctioned during a drone show in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, sending the unmanned aerial objects crashing to the ground. (Credit - X/MosquitoCoFL)

However, a final report is expected anywhere from one to two years. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.