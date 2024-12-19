Expand / Collapse search
FAA announces temporary restrictions on drone flights in New Jersey following influx of sightings

The temporary restrictions expire on Jan. 17, 2025, and allow for a few exceptions

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
Military expert believes drones likely coming from 'inside the US'

Military expert believes drones likely coming from 'inside the US'

William Dunn, president of Strategic Resilience Group and a 33.5-year Marine Corps veteran, tells Fox News Digital he believes recent drones spotted in the Northeast are originating from within the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions prohibiting drone flights over parts of New Jersey following an influx of sightings in recent weeks.

The notice, which expires Jan. 17, 2025, said drone operations in support of national defense, homeland security, law enforcement, firefighting, search and rescue or disaster response missions are not included in the restrictions.

Commercial drone operations are allowed with a valid statement of work, but there must be an approved special governmental interest airspace waiver and all applicable FAA regulations must be followed.

RAND PAUL BLOCKS BILL RESPONDING TO DRONE SIGHTINGS: SHOULDN'T RUSH TO GRANT 'SWEEPING SURVEILLANCE POWERS'

A map indicating drone density in Monmouth County, New Jersey. 

A map indicating drone density in Monmouth County, New Jersey.  (Courtesy: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office)

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the White House, and more broadly the U.S. government, does not seem concerned about the increased sightings in New Jersey and other northeastern states.

"Look, I'm the speaker of the House. I have the exact same frustrations that you do and all of us do. We don't have the answers. The administration is not providing them," Johnson said in a Fox News appearance.

The speaker said he set up a meeting last week with officials from the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, and "the answers are not forthcoming."

Drones in Fairfield, Connecticut

A social media user said she filmed several drones hovering over Fairfield, Connecticut, on Thursday, Dec. 12. (Lucy Biggers)

DRONES SPOTTED ACROSS NORTHEAST LIKELY COMING FROM 'INSIDE THE US,' MILITARY EXPERT SAYS

On Saturday, Biden administration officials hosted a call addressing concerns surrounding the recent drone sightings.

Representatives from the FBI, the FAA, the National Security Council, the DHS and the DoD attended the call. 

An FBI official said the agency has received 5,000 tips since the first mysterious drone was seen flying above New Jersey in November, but of those 5,000 tips, fewer than 100 warranted further investigation.

Photos taken in the Bay Shore section of Toms River of what appear to be large drones hovering in the area at high altitudes

Photos taken in the Bay Shore section of Toms River of what appear to be large drones hovering in the area at high altitudes in New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. The drones seemed to be well above the 400 feet height FAA regulations allow. (Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press)

The FBI official added that investigators have found no evidence of large-scale unmanned drone activity despite the recent uptick.

"We're doing our best to find the origin of that specific … those drone activities," the official said. "But I think there has been a slight overreaction."

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.