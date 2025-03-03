Expand / Collapse search
FAA opens probe on why flights approaching Ronald Reagan airport received false alerts of nearby aircraft

The probe comes amid a series of deadly public safety incidents in the skies

Louis Casiano
FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at Newark Airport Video

FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at Newark Airport

There are no reported injuries. Air traffic was briefly halted as a precaution, but operations have since resumed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating why flights approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport received alerts about other possible aircraft nearby despite none being present in the area. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the FAA said several flight crews received the alerts.

COAST GUARD AIRLIFTS CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER WHO HAD STROKES 300 MILES OFF HAWAII COAST

JetBlue Airlines Airbus A320 flies out of Reagan National Airport with the U.S. Capitol in the background

A JetBlue Airlines Airbus A320 jet flies past the U.S. Capitol dome as it comes in for a landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Several flight crews inbound to Reagan Washington National Airport received onboard alerts Saturday indicating another aircraft was nearby when no other aircraft were in the area," the FAA said. "Some of the crews executed go-arounds as a result of the alerts."

"The FAA is investigating why the alerts occurred," the agency added. 

The FAA didn't specify what airlines received the alerts.

MASSIVE BRAWL ERUPTS AT ATLANTA AIRPORT TERMINAL, VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS

Rescue and salvage crews working near crash site

Rescue and salvage crews with a crane work near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The probe comes amid a series of safety incidents and a week after an American Airlines flight arriving at Ronald Reagan airport in Arlington, Virginia, was forced to abort a landing in an effort to avoid another aircraft. 

Investigators are still probing the deadly Jan. 29 midair collision between an American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that killed dozens of people. 

Days after that, a Medevac jet crashed in Philadelphia, which left seven dead. 

APTOPIX Philadelphia Small Plane Crash

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

In February, a Delta Air Lines flight crashed while landing in Toronto, flipping upside down. All 80 people on board survived. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.