FAA opens probe on why flights approaching Ronald Reagan airport received false alerts of nearby aircraft

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating why flights approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport received alerts about other possible aircraft nearby despite none being present in the area.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the FAA said several flight crews received the alerts.

"Several flight crews inbound to Reagan Washington National Airport received onboard alerts Saturday indicating another aircraft was nearby when no other aircraft were in the area," the FAA said. "Some of the crews executed go-arounds as a result of the alerts."

"The FAA is investigating why the alerts occurred," the agency added.

The FAA didn't specify what airlines received the alerts.

The probe comes amid a series of safety incidents and a week after an American Airlines flight arriving at Ronald Reagan airport in Arlington, Virginia, was forced to abort a landing in an effort to avoid another aircraft.

Investigators are still probing the deadly Jan. 29 midair collision between an American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that killed dozens of people.

Days after that, a Medevac jet crashed in Philadelphia, which left seven dead.

In February, a Delta Air Lines flight crashed while landing in Toronto, flipping upside down. All 80 people on board survived.