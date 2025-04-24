NTSB investigating after experimental plane crashes at Langley Air Force Base

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating after an experimental aircraft crashed on Thursday afternoon at Langley Air Force Base, near Hampton, Virginia.

Langley Air Force Base officials told Fox News Digital first responders were at the scene, as of 2:10 p.m.

No injuries or fatalities were immediately confirmed.

It is unclear how many people were on the plane, which the NTSB confirmed was an MX Aircraft MXS.

