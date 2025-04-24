Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

NTSB investigating after experimental plane crashes at Langley Air Force Base

First responders were at the scene of the crash

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating after an experimental aircraft crashed on Thursday afternoon at Langley Air Force Base, near Hampton, Virginia.

Langley Air Force Base officials told Fox News Digital first responders were at the scene, as of 2:10 p.m.

Langley Airforce Base

Officials confirmed a plane crash at Langley Air Force Base on Thursday. (Kaitlin McKeown/Daily Press/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

DELTA PLANE, AIR FORCE JET NEARLY CRASH IN 'LOSS OF SEPARATION' DURING ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY FLYOVER

No injuries or fatalities were immediately confirmed. 

It is unclear how many people were on the plane, which the NTSB confirmed was an MX Aircraft MXS.

Langley AFB satellite shot

An aerial view of Langley Air Force Base. (Google Maps)

Breaking news. Check back for updates.

