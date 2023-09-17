F-35 jet reported missing by authorities after pilot ejects during 'mishap': Officials

U.S. military officials are searching for a missing F-35 jet after a "mishap" caused its pilot to eject on Sunday afternoon.

Joint Base Charleston said on Facebook that the aircraft was a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II belonging to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The pilot ejected safely and was transported to a local medical center.

The base is working with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to help locate the missing aircraft. Emergency response teams have been deployed to find the jet.

"Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion," Joint Base Charleston said in a statement on Facebook.

"The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues," the base added.

Anyone with information about the jet's whereabouts is urged to contact JB Charleston Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600.

There is no additional information about the incident at this time. Authorities are actively investigating the situation.

Fox News Digital reached out to Joint Base Charleston for more details, but none were available.