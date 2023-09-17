Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

F-35 jet reported missing by authorities after pilot ejects during 'mishap': Officials

The F-35 is suspected to have crashed north of the Air Force base

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Scene footage of small plane crash in Brazil that killed all 14 on board Video

Scene footage of small plane crash in Brazil that killed all 14 on board

Video shows the aftermath of the deadly plane crash in Brazil's Amazon. Credit: Wellington Melo via Storyful

U.S. military officials are searching for a missing F-35 jet after a "mishap" caused its pilot to eject on Sunday afternoon.

Joint Base Charleston said on Facebook that the aircraft was a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II belonging to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The pilot ejected safely and was transported to a local medical center.

The base is working with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to help locate the missing aircraft. Emergency response teams have been deployed to find the jet.

"Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion," Joint Base Charleston said in a statement on Facebook.

PARENTS SAY AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANT PUT HIDDEN CAMERA IN BATHROOM TO RECORD DAUGHTER: 'DISGUSTING'

F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during airshow

U..S. Air Force flies the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during a public display at Luke Air Force Base near Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, March 17, 2018. (Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues," the base added.

Anyone with information about the jet's whereabouts is urged to contact JB Charleston Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600.

DELTA PLANE'S MECHANICAL ISSUE FORCES DIVERSION TO ATLANTIC ISLAND, PASSENGERS WAITED 12 HOURS FOR NEW PLANE

F-35 performing at air show

An F-35 Lightning II performs at the 2023 NAF El Centro Air Show at Naval Air Facility El Centro on March 11, 2023, in El Centro, California. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

There is no additional information about the incident at this time. Authorities are actively investigating the situation.

Fox News Digital reached out to Joint Base Charleston for more details, but none were available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP