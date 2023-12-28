'Extremely distubing': Chicago babysitter accused of stabbing of 2 young girls faces attempted murder charges

Jennifer Kouchoukos, a 51-year-old woman from Naperville, suburban Chicago, was denied pretrial release by a judge on Wednesday.

She is accused of stabbing two girls, ages 4 and 1, while babysitting them, resulting in charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Police responding to a suicide attempt call on Nov. 17 found the girls covered in blood in the kitchen and bathroom of their home.

A suburban Chicago woman accused of stabbing two girls ages 4 and 1 while babysitting them was denied pretrial release by a judge Wednesday.

Jennifer Kouchoukos, 51, of Naperville is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a child under 13 and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police responding to a call about a suicide attempt Nov. 17 at the girls' home in Lisle found one in the kitchen and the other in a bathroom, both covered in blood, prosecutors and police said in a joint news release.

CHICAGO MAN FILES WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT AFTER FATAL STABBING OF PALESTINIAN AMERICAN SON

Kouchoukos also was in the bathroom and soaked in blood, the news release said.

The girls were initially taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, the release said. Both had been stabbed multiple times in the back and chest but are recovering.

DuPage County Circuit Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release to Kouchoukos.

Prosecutors also filed a motion seeking a psychiatric evaluation of Kouchoukos.

FAMILY OF CHICAGO WOMAN WHO DIED IN HOTEL FREEZER AWARDED $10 MILLION SETTLEMENT

When processing the scene, authorities found several knives stained with what appeared to be blood, an empty bottle of wine and a nearly empty bottle of rum, the release said.

Kouchoukos was released from the hospital Tuesday and taken to the DuPage County Jail, the release said.

"This is an extremely disturbing case for all those involved," DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin Berlin said. "We are all very grateful that the injuries sustained by the young girls in this case were not life threatening and that they both appear to be on the road to recovery."

A telephone message seeking comment was left for Kouchoukos’ attorney.

Kouchoukos is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 12.