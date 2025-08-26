Video captures devastating aftermath of St. Louis County home explosion that left teen critically injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A home explosion outside of St. Louis, Missouri damaged more than 20 properties and reportedly left an 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department said at least three people were hurt in the blast that rocked a neighborhood in the northern part of the county Monday morning.

"There’s extensive damage in these homes, people will not be able to go back in there," Black Jack Fire Department Chief Paul Peebles said, noting that five of the homes were burning. "It’s just too dangerous at this time."

Footage taken from the scene showed two homes leveled as firefighters doused water on their smoldering remains.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Police said an 18-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Fox2Now.

The St. Louis County Police Department did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"It is a blessing that no one was killed," Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo., was quoted by KTVI as saying. "You can look at this carnage and the fact that no one was killed is an absolute blessing. But we’ve got a lot of folks who are in need."

Local resident Denise Ware told Fox2Now that the explosion sent glass flying through the window of her home, striking her granddaughter in her head.

State Senator Angela Mosley said to reporters Monday that she felt the explosion in her own home multiple miles away from the scene.

"I do live five miles away from here. I heard the explosion, felt the explosion and things in my house did fall. I thought it was a tree that fell, but unfortunately it was an explosion and thank God that nobody lost their life," she said.

Police said the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit and the Blackjack Fire Protection District were on-scene Monday to assess damage and investigate the source of the explosion.

"At this time there is widespread damage to homes in the area and anyone who does not live in the area is asked to avoid the area at this time," the St. Louis County Police Department added.