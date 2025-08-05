Exclusive waterfront enclave rocked after body found near yacht club

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was found dead on a boat docked near the ritzy Montauk Yacht Club in New York early Monday morning.

The Suffolk County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Homicide Squad detectives were notified at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning after the woman’s body was discovered aboard a vessel off Star Island Road in Montauk, a high-end marina destination at the eastern tip of Long Island.

"Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found on a boat docked off Star Island Road in Montauk on August 5," the department said. "The woman’s cause and manner of death have yet to be determined."

A spokesperson for the Montauk Yacht Club, where the boat was docked, confirmed the incident but declined to provide further details.

"We are saddened to learn of the incident that took place," the spokesperson said to Fox News Digital. "Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time."

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity, and it remains unclear whether foul play is suspected.

The Montauk Yacht Club is a haven for summer tourism and upscale clientele. The Long Island hotel is oceanfront.