New York

Exclusive waterfront enclave rocked after body found near yacht club

Body discovered early Monday morning at Montauk Yacht Club marina as cause of death remains undetermined

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
A woman was found dead on a boat docked near the ritzy Montauk Yacht Club in New York early Monday morning.

The Suffolk County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Homicide Squad detectives were notified at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning after the woman’s body was discovered aboard a vessel off Star Island Road in Montauk, a high-end marina destination at the eastern tip of Long Island.

"Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found on a boat docked off Star Island Road in Montauk on August 5," the department said. "The woman’s cause and manner of death have yet to be determined."

Docked boat in Montauk, New York

Docked boats in Montauk, New York, US, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.  (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Montauk Yacht Club, where the boat was docked, confirmed the incident but declined to provide further details.

"We are saddened to learn of the incident that took place," the spokesperson said to Fox News Digital. "Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time."

Docked boats in Montauk, New York

Docked boats in Montauk, New York, US, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity, and it remains unclear whether foul play is suspected.

Montauk, New York lighthouse

Montauk Lighthouse, the first lighthouse in New York State commissioned by President George Washington, and constructed in 1796, as seen Sept. 13, 2009 in Long Island New York.  (Ellen Watson/Newsday/TNS/Sipa USA)

The Montauk Yacht Club is a haven for summer tourism and upscale clientele. The Long Island hotel is oceanfront.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.