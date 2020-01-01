Texas church shooter's ex-wife says she's 'glad they stopped him'

The ex-wife of a Texas gunman who killed two people at a church service in a Fort Worth suburb Sunday before being fatally shot himself, said this week that she is deeply “sorry.”

Angela Holloway, who divorced the gunman, Keith Kinnunen, in 2010, told FOX 4 in Dallas she had tried to encourage him to get his life together.

“It's hard on all of us. Only thing I can tell them numerous times, I'm sorry. I'm so sorry,” she said. “We tried to encourage him. He's popped in and out of our lives for years. He's kept in contact with my oldest son, my two younger kids and everybody kept telling him, you need to get right. You need to do right.”

Kinnunen had reportedly been a drug addict with a long criminal history.

West Freeway Church of Christ’s senior minister, Britt Farmer, told The Christian Chronicle he recognized the shooter after seeing a photo of him.

“We’ve helped him on several occasions with food,” Farmer told the Chronicle. “He gets mad when we won’t give him cash. He’s been here on multiple occasions.”

Kinnunen was fatally shot by Jack Wilson, a member of the volunteer security team, after he opened fire in the church.

"I'm glad they stopped him when they did,” Holloway told FOX 4.

Deacon Tony Wallace and volunteer security team member Richard White died of their injuries at a hospital.

The investigation into the gunman’s motive is ongoing.

The church announced services will be held this Sunday in the fellowship hall.

"We knew he was crazy but not like this," Holloway told Fort Worth's KXAS-TV. "I don't wish this on anybody. I feel sorry for the victims. I really do."