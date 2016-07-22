Ex-sports editor sentenced in child porn possession case

The former sports editor of a New Hampshire newspaper has been sentenced to less than a year in jail on child pornography possession charges.

The Portsmouth Herald (http://bit.ly/2a54CkY ) reports Frank Coppola of Nottingham was sentenced Thursday in Brentwood to a year with eight months suspended after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors. Felony charges were dismissed through the plea agreement.

The former sports editor of The Portsmouth Herald was indicted last June on charges he possessed images that show child sexual abuse.

Coppola's attorney had asked for leniency, saying his client had no prior contact with law enforcement and has engaged in counseling for more than a year.

Coppola apologized in court.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com