Ex-NYPD cop who broke into Black woman’s home, hurled racist slurs ordered to pay $1M

A White former NYPD cop must pay $1 million to a Black woman after he broke into her Nashville home and drunkenly berated her with racial slurs in front of her two kids.

Federal Judge Eli Richardson ordered Michael Reynolds to pay Conese Halliburton the sum on Monday in response to the civil lawsuit filed by the woman, The Tennessean reported.

Reynolds resigned from the police force in January after calls for his termination.

POLICE FIND 87 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA ON SAN FRANCISCO-NASHVILLE FLIGHT

“Ms. Halliburton promised from the beginning that she would hold ex-Officer Reynolds fully accountable for his criminal misconduct and obtain justice for her family regarding this despicable incident,” said Halliburton’s attorney, Daniel A. Horwitz. “We are certainly pleased with this development, but we also aren’t finished here.”

Reynolds was attending a bachelor party in Nashville in July 2018 when he busted into Halliburton’s home, believing it was his Airbnb, and threatened the woman with racial slurs and told her he’d “break every f–king bone in your f–king neck.”

Her four sons were home during the incident.

TENNESSEE MANHUNT: GUNMAN KILLS 2 IN STRING OF SHOOTINGS, CARJACKINGS BEFORE TURNING GUN ON HIMSELF

The former cop pleaded no contest to multiple counts of assault with fear of bodily injury and aggravated criminal trespass and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Halliburton’s attorney said he didn’t expect his client to collect the $1 million since the former officer had declared bankruptcy.

With Post wires

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.