Minnesota health care owner charged with years-long Medicaid scam topping $3M

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday charged a Minneapolis man with more than $3 million in Medicaid fraud tied to a state-licensed home health agency.

Mohamed Abdirashid Omarxeyd was charged with eight counts of felony theft by false representation after prosecutors said he used his company, Guardian Home Health Services, to bill Minnesota’s Medicaid program for services that were never provided or were ineligible for reimbursement from 2020 through 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, Guardian submitted fraudulent claims for personal care aide services, companion care, homemaking, respite care, individualized home supports and other community support services. State officials have designated many of these services as "high-risk" for fraud.

Prosecutors allege Omarxeyd and his wife siphoned more than $2 million from the company’s accounts during the scheme.

"Defrauding programs that provide healthcare to low-income Minnesotans is a truly despicable act," Ellison said in a statement, noting his office has prosecuted more than 300 Medicaid fraud cases and recovered over $80 million in restitution and penalties.

The charges come amid a wide-ranging investigation that has targeted fraud across multiple Medicaid-funded programs. Other fraud allegations involve housing stabilization services and autism intervention programs.

Prosecutors previously uncovered the massive $250 million Feeding Our Future food fraud case tied to the state's Somali community.

That fraud case has resulted in dozens of indictments and convictions, as well as shining a spotlight on fraud concerns in Minnesota. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz chose not to run for a third term amid the widening scandal.

No attorney is currently listed for Omarxeyd, whose first court appearance is Feb. 3.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.