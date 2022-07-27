Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

George Floyd
Published

Ex-Minneapolis police officer gets 3 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

J. Alexander Kueng was convicted in February on two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

The ruling comes more than two years after the killing of Floyd occurred in May 2020. Floyd's upper airway was compressed after his hands were bound and a knee was pressed into his back, preventing him from being able to breathe. 

Kueng and his co-defendant Tou Thao were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Kueng, who is Black, was sentenced to three years on each count, to be served concurrently.

The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. 

MINNEAPOLIS NEIGHBORHOODS ‘CROWDFUNDING’ FOR EXTRA POLICE PATROLS AMID CRIME SPIKE

Former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Kueng held Floyd’s back, former Officer Thomas Lane held his feet and Thao kept back bystanders, some of whom recorded video that led to worldwide protests.

Thao was scheduled to be sentenced later Wednesday morning. Kueng and Thao, who is Hmong American, can still appeal their federal convictions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lane, was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in federal prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s back, was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.