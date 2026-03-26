Ex-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich says Sheridan Gorman’s killing may have been a 'gang initiation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich says the illegal immigrant accused of gunning down Sheridan Gorman in Chicago did so as part of a "gang initiation."

Jose Medina-Medina, 25, allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Gorman on March 19 at around 1:06 a.m. while she was at a pier with friends in the city's Rogers Park area. Medina-Medina entered the country illegally on May 9, 2023, and was apprehended then released into the U.S. under the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In a post on X, Blagojevich said he thinks Gorman's alleged killer is being held in isolation as part of a "cover-up," saying he believes her murder was part of a gang initiation.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

"Sheridan Gorman’s killer is being held in isolation. I suspect Pritzker & the Dems are hiding him to COVER-UP the fact that this illegal immigrant killed an innocent young girl as part of a GANG INITIATION. I know gangbangers & how they operate. I lived with them for 8 years. And I know Pritzker & the Dems," Blagojevich said. "Bet you I’m right."

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Gorman was described as someone who was "everyone’s cheerleader," as those who knew her said she had a way of making others "feel seen, valued, and believed in."

SEND US A TIP HERE

"People often say someone ‘lit up a room’ or had "inner and outer beauty," but in Sheridan’s case, those phrases fall way too short. She radiated something even greater—a rare and unmistakable warmth, a spirit that was vibrant, compassionate, and full of life," according to an obituary for Gorman. "She loved fiercely—her family, her friends, her community, and her faith. She brought people together, lifted them up, and made the ordinary moments feel extraordinary simply by being in them."

Medina-Medina was scheduled to appear in court on Monday but the hearing was postponed because he's hospitalized with tuberculosis. The hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

Medina-Medina in 2023 was charged with shoplifting after prosecutors said he stole just over $130 in merchandise from a Macy's in downtown Chicago.

He failed to appear for a court hearing for the shoplifting charge, resulting in a failure to appear warrant being issued. That warrant was still active when he allegedly shot and killed Gorman, according to court records.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

A police source earlier told Fox News that the shooting was an apparent ambush, adding that the suspect was reportedly wearing some kind of face mask or covering.

An arrest report obtained by Fox News Digital states that after the shooting, Medina was seen on video in his apartment building's lobby waiting for an elevator while he wasn't masked. A building engineer told police that he knew the suspect who had a "very distinct limp and gait."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Images of the suspect were sent to a police database, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection identified the suspect as Medina. He was arrested at his apartment in Rogers Park, according to the arrest report.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show that Medina told officials he was living at Leone Beach Park fieldhouse in Rogers Park in 2023, which was being used as a city-sponsored shelter for migrants.

The city-sponsored shelter closed in 2024, according to South Side Weekly.