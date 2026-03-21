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Chicago

Venezuelan migrant arrested after Loyola Chicago student fatally shot near campus

Sheridan Gorman, 18, was shot in the head near Chicago's lakefront

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Matt Finn Fox News
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Chicago police investigating shooting death of college freshman Sheridan Gorman Video

Chicago police investigating shooting death of college freshman Sheridan Gorman

‘Outnumbered’ panelists discuss the shooting death of 18-year-old college student Sheridan Gorman as Chicago police search for a suspect.

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A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Loyola University Chicago student shot near campus Thursday by a masked gunman, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Tribune said it had obtained the arrest report and was not naming the suspect, who sources tell Fox News is a migrant from Venezuela.

Sheridan Gorman, 18, of Westchester County, New York, was gunned down while taking a walk with friends shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday along Chicago's lakefront.

SLAIN LOYOLA CHICAGO STUDENT'S FAMILY FUMES OVER 'MURDER,' MANHUNT FOR MASKED GUNMAN IN ATTACK NEAR CAMPUS

Sheridan Gorman in Chicago, Illinois

Sheridan Gorman smiles alongside the Chicago skyline in Illinois.  (Sheridan G. Gorman via Instagram)

The gunman allegedly approached the group, pulled out a gun, and opened fire — striking Gorman in the head, according to the Chicago Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Records obtained by the Tribune state the suspect was identified minutes after the shooting due to his "distinct limp."

DISPATCH RECORDS FROM BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING CAPTURE CHAOS OF DEADLY CAMPUS ATTACK

Loyola University Chicago shown on the right, with student Sheridan Gorman on the left.

Sheridan Gorman, a Loyola University Chicago student who was fatally shot near campus, is shown alongside the school’s Lake Shore Campus in Rogers Park. (Alyssa Schukar for The Washington Post via Getty Images / Sheridan G. Gorman via Instagram)

In a letter sent to students Thursday, Loyola University Chicago President Mark C. Reed confirmed Gorman’s death while addressing the campus community.

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"It is with profound sadness that I write to share that one of our students, Sheridan Gorman, was killed earlier today," Reed said. "This is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to Sheridan’s family, loved ones, and all who knew her."

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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