Venezuelan migrant arrested after Loyola Chicago student fatally shot near campus

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A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Loyola University Chicago student shot near campus Thursday by a masked gunman, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Tribune said it had obtained the arrest report and was not naming the suspect, who sources tell Fox News is a migrant from Venezuela.

Sheridan Gorman, 18, of Westchester County, New York, was gunned down while taking a walk with friends shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday along Chicago's lakefront.

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The gunman allegedly approached the group, pulled out a gun, and opened fire — striking Gorman in the head, according to the Chicago Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Records obtained by the Tribune state the suspect was identified minutes after the shooting due to his "distinct limp."

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In a letter sent to students Thursday, Loyola University Chicago President Mark C. Reed confirmed Gorman’s death while addressing the campus community.

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"It is with profound sadness that I write to share that one of our students, Sheridan Gorman, was killed earlier today," Reed said. "This is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to Sheridan’s family, loved ones, and all who knew her."

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.