Ex-'American Idol' contestant faces new charges over alleged murder of wife in Ohio home

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Caleb Flynn, 39, a former "American Idol" contestant, has been indicted on aggravated murder and multiple additional charges after authorities say he killed his wife, Ashley Flynn, at their Ohio home on Feb. 16.

A Miami County grand jury returned an 11-count indictment charging Flynn with aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, according to court records reviewed by Fox News Digital. Several of the charges include firearm specifications.

Flynn had previously been charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors allege Flynn used a 9mm handgun and staged the crime scene in an attempt to mislead investigators. Flynn has pleaded not guilty, and his bond was previously set at $2 million.

VIDEO SHOWS EX-'AMERICAN IDOL' CONTESTANT'S EMOTIONAL OUTBURST AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY KILLED HIS WIFE

Flynn, prosecutors say, between Feb. 16 and Feb. 18, also allegedly attempted to intimidate a witness in the days following the shooting. The indictment does not identify the witness.

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Audio from a 911 call previously obtained by Fox News Digital shows Flynn telling a dispatcher that someone broke into his home and shot his wife.

"Oh my god, somebody broke into my home, somebody broke into my home and shot my wife," Caleb Flynn said. "My wife, she's got two shots to her head, there's blood everywhere. Oh my god, oh my god, oh my God."

Only Ashley and Caleb Flynn as well as their two children were inside the home during the incident.

"RP and juvenile daughter are locked in a bedroom," the dispatcher told police, according to the outlet. "Just a correction — the juveniles are going to be in their own rooms asleep currently."

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In a previous statement to Fox News Digital, Caleb Flynn's attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, said prosecutors rushed to accuse his client of murder.

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"Caleb Flynn entered a plea of Not Guilty this morning and looks forward to defending this case. We are both disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case," Mulligan said. "When the government runs out of leads or can't develop leads and looks at a surviving spouse in cases such as these, the chance of a wrongful conviction increases."

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Caleb Flynn was a contestant on " American Idol " and talked about his love for his wife during an interview to be on the show in 2013 during a Hometown Interview segment.

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"I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty. ... I love her," Caleb Flynn said. "But, you know, I'm just a normal person who absolutely loves to sing more than anything in the world."

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Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.