Escaped murder convict Danelo Cavalcante spotted on residential camera, law enforcement sweeping area

Escaped murder convict Danelo Souza Cavalcante was spotted in a residential neighborhood this weekend, sparking continued significant efforts in the search for his recapture.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office announced the breakthrough via a statement on social media Saturday.

"Escaped murderer, Danelo Cavalcante, 34, of Royersford, PA, was observed on a residential surveillance camera on September 2, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lenape Road, approximately 1.5 miles from the prison," the office wrote.

The notice continued, "He was wearing pants, a light-colored t-shirt, and white sneakers. His appearance has remained unchanged. He has long, black curly hair and is wearing a backpack. Police also received a report of an attempted burglary at 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ballintree Lane in Pocopson Township."

Law enforcement is sweeping the area surrounding the sighting with officers from multiple state and federal agencies.

District Attorney Deb Ryan said, "Law enforcement is requesting that residents in the area remain indoors at this time. Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious. Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Please remain vigilant in assisting with this search. If you see this individual, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately."

Pennsylvania law enforcement officials and the U.S. Marshals Service are now offering a $10,000 reward in the search for Cavalcante, who was recently convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison.

Cavalcante — whom the U.S. Marshals Service also says is also "wanted for a homicide in Brazil," his home country — escaped from the Chester County Prison on Thursday morning, but investigators said they believed he was heading south.

Immigration officials aren't sure when Cavalcante entered the U.S. but told Fox News Digital that he was not "inspected or admitted by a U.S. immigration official."

"After his arrest in the United States, ICE became aware of his unlawful presence, and an ICE detainer was lodged against Souza Cavalcante," an agency spokesperson said. "ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), from the ERO Philadelphia Field Office, are supporting local, state and federal partners with the search for Souza Cavalcante."

Fox News' Greg Wehner and Greg Norman contributed to this article.