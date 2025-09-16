Erika Kirk shares video of late husband telling daughter how they met: ‘My favorite love story’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk posted a video on Monday of her late husband, Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk, telling their daughter the story of how they met.

Sitting in a place he calls Bill’s Burgers — presumably Bill’s Bar & Burger — with his toddler daughter on his lap, Kirk begins telling their story.

"Story time: We’re at Bill’s Burgers in New York City, and right near this very table was the first time Dada met Mama," Kirk begins.

"And it started as a job interview. I was asking all these questions, asking all these questions: philosophy, religion, Jesus, and then I realized Mama was beautiful and smart and elegant and Christ-like, and so I said ‘forget this job interview, I want to date you.’ I said, ‘I have enough friends,’ and that’s where your journey started."

ERIKA KIRK'S FIRST SPEECH SINCE HUSBAND'S ASSASSINATION SPARKS MASSIVE TPUSA CHAPTER SURGE NATIONWIDE

Erika captioned the video, which garnered nearly 2.5 million likes in approximately 10 hours, "my favorite love story."

Public figures, including Brittany Aldean, Allie Beth Stuckey and Terrance K. Williams, commented with support.

Charlie and Erika met at the restaurant in 2018. The TPUSA founder had previously told the story at an event, saying the two shared a "very long dinner" and that he knew "almost immediately" that Erika was the one for him.

On Sept. 5, 2023, Erika posted a selfie of the couple, marking five years since they met. She wrote, "5 years ago today, we sat inside Bill's Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, ‘I'm going to date you.’"

WHO IS ERIKA KIRK?: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE LATE CHARLIE KIRK'S WIDOW FROM THEIR LOVE STORY TO HIS LEGACY

Charlie proposed to Erika in December 2020. She captioned photos of the engagement on Instagram, "When God writes your love story, you get to marry your best friend." The two married less than a year later in May 2021.

On Friday, two days after her husband was murdered, Erika spoke publicly about the assassination and Charlie’s legacy. She said the movement he built would go on, including the previously planned campus tours and America Fest 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Two days ago, my husband, Charlie, went to see the face of his [S]avior and his God," she said through tears. "And one of the final conversations that he had on this earth, my husband witnessed for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Now and for all eternity he will stand at his Savior's side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr."

She added that Charlie's favorite Bible verse was Ephesians 5:25, which says: "Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her."