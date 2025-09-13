Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Erika Kirk's first speech since husband's assassination sparks massive TPUSA chapter surge nationwide

Organization receives 18,000 new chapter requests after founder Charlie Kirk was killed at Utah Valley University

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
'There's a counterculture brewing' on college campuses following Charlie Kirk's death Video

'There's a counterculture brewing' on college campuses following Charlie Kirk's death

BridgeUSA CEO Manu Meel joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss college students' desire to have strong political opinions and be able to discuss them freely.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA leaders announced the organization received 18,000 new chapter requests after founder Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, addressed the nation for the first time since her husband's assassination.

Republican Minnesota state Rep. Elliott Engen shared a screenshot Saturday of a conversation with a TPUSA leader, where they said they had received 18,000 requests to start chapters at colleges and high schools.

Prior to Erika's speech, TPUSA reported having 9,000 college chapters and 1,100 high school chapters.

"This is the Turning Point" the TPUSA leader wrote in the text exchange.

Erika Kirk tribute speech

Erika Kirk delivers an emotional speech two days after Charlie Kirk’s killing, with a tribute message and photo of him displayed on the podium. (Courtesy: Turning Point USA)

WHO IS ERIKA KIRK?: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE LATE CHARLIE KIRK'S WIDOW FROM THEIR LOVE STORY TO HIS LEGACY

The new chapter requests come after Kirk was assassinated Wednesday while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

The alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, was turned in by his father Friday and is facing aggravated murder charges.

Charlie-Kirk-Shot-Utah

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event Thursday in Utah. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters)

ERIKA KIRK BREAKS SILENCE AFTER HUSBAND CHARLIE’S ASSASSINATION WITH ADDRESS AT TURNING POINT USA HEADQUARTERS

In a viral live stream from Kirk's office Friday, Erika said her husband’s work and message — centered on faith, patriotism and moral conviction — will not die. 

She said his mission will become "stronger, bolder, louder and greater than ever," encouraging young people to join or create Turning Point USA chapters if there is not one in their area.

"He wants you to make a difference, and you can," Erika said. "The movement is not going anywhere, and it will only grow stronger when you join it."

Charlie Kirk memorial

A memorial honoring Kirk at the Timpanogos Regional Hospital is flooded with "We love you, Charlie" posters, flowers and American flags. More signs and flowers have been placed for Kirk on Utah Valley University's campus.  (Fox News Digital/Deirdre Heavey)

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: TIMELINE OF UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING DETAILS ATTACK, MANHUNT FOR SUSPECT

In an Instagram post sharing photos of her husband lying in his casket, she added, "they have no idea what they just ignited within this wife."

"If they thought my husband's mission was big now..you have no idea," she wrote. "You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband @charliekirk1776 I'll make sure of it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue