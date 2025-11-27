Erika Kirk shares emotional Thanksgiving message honoring Charlie: ‘What remains is sacred’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk marked her family’s first Thanksgiving without her husband, Charlie Kirk, with a heartfelt message about grief, gratitude and faith.

Kirk, the wife of late conservative icon and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, posted on Instagram on Thursday that her and Charlie "always loved Thanksgiving because it drew us back to the simple, but holy practice of gratitude."

"And even now, well, especially now, in the depths of the ache, I’m reminded of that gratitude," she wrote. "God blessed me with being married to the love of my life, with our beautiful babies, with our family and friends, and with people from all over the world who have sent us letters, toys, artwork, and Bibles."

ERIKA KIRK REVEALS WHAT SHE TELLS HER DAUGHTER WHEN SHE ASKS 'WHERE'S DADDY?'

The Turning Point CEO continued, "It’s easy to fixate on what’s been taken, at what’s missing. But my goodness does the Lord meet me in my weakness, and His strength gently shifts my eyes to what I still have on this side of heaven."

Kirk added, "What remains is sacred."

Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September at the age of 31, leaving behind Erika and their two children – a daughter born in 2022 and a son born in 2024.

ERIKA KIRK REVEALS HEARTBREAKING EXCHANGE WITH VETERAN POLICE OFFICER AFTER HUSBAND'S ASSASSINATION

Kirk noted that her family has received a stream of support in the months following her husband’s death, writing, "I can’t express what the outpouring of love has meant to me and the babies. I’m reading every letter and card, opening every gift, and saving each one for them when they’re older."

She also shared a video showing a mountain of gifts and letters as she reflected on how she describes Heaven to her children.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Heaven’s our home," she said. "I just want her to know that daddy is having so much fun and building a place for her and our family."

Kirk finished her post by wishing Charlie a happy Thanksgiving, writing, "We’ll save a plate for you babe."