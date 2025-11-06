Erika Kirk reveals heartbreaking exchange with veteran police officer after husband’s assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk opened up in her first television interview since Charlie Kirk's assassination, recalling the chilling exchange she had with a police officer upon arriving at the hospital to see her late husband.

"What do you say to someone whose husband was just assassinated so publicly?" she said Wednesday in a "Jesse Watters Primetime" exclusive.

Kirk said the veteran officer warned her not to look at Charlie, but she refused, insisting she needed to "see what" his killer had done and kiss her husband goodbye.

"He said, 'I've been doing this for 30 some years. I will never tell you that you cannot see your husband, but, in my professional opinion, I think that you should wait to see him once he is at the mortuary, because I don't think you want to see him like this.'"

Kirk said the room got quiet, with half of the people present thinking it was a good idea to wait, and the other half knowing she wouldn't listen.

"I responded back to him and I said, ‘With all due respect, sir, I want to see what they did to my husband, and I want to give him a kiss, because I didn't get to give him a kiss this morning.'"

Kirk continued, revealing that she said the same to the doctor.

"He said, 'I'll make sure that happens,'" she added.

Kirk sat down with Watters to recount the events on and after that September day, when 22-year-old Tyler Robinson allegedly opened fire and killed her husband with a single shot.

She also talked about her ongoing fight to keep news cameras in the alleged killer’s courtroom, her response to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s comments after the tragedy and the faith that has sustained her in the months since.

Responding to those who celebrated her husband’s death, Kirk didn’t hold back.

"There's so much beauty in life. I don't know why you would waste your time saying somebody deserves to be publicly executed in front of everyone. Why would you say that?" she asked.

"Again, that could have been your parent, your spouse, your loved one. You think it's funny until it's someone you love," she added.

"I would just ask them to really reassess their priorities in life if they get a high off of watching someone be murdered."

When asked whether she believed her husband would have forgiven his killer, Kirk was certain of his answer.

"He's in heaven, and he sees everything full picture, and… this does not happen, but [I believe] if the Lord gave him an option to return to earth, and if the Lord said, ‘This is what your death is going to be the catalyst for. Do you want to go back and exchange it?’ He'd say no."