Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre encouraged abuse survivors to 'keep fighting' in journal entry

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Days after the third Jeffrey Epstein abuse accuser to die in recent years took her own life, her family shared an excerpt from a heartbreaking journal entry Virginia Giuffre left behind.

In the portion of the note shared by Giuffre's family, she encouraged other abuse victims to "stand together" and continue to fight.

"Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims. Is protesting the answer? I dont know. But we've got to start somewhere," Giuffre wrote.

Her family said they found the quote while going through Giuffre's journal entries, according to a post on their Facebook page.

"While spending time with family and celebrating our sister, we were going through journal entries that Virginia had written over the years and stumbled upon this quote and thought it was a beautiful moment to share with you all," Giuffre's family explained in the post, sharing the note.

Giuffre, 41, died in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while inside a New York City jail cell after he was federally charged with sex trafficking .

Giuffre is survived by her three children.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," Giuffre's family previously told Fox News. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."

On Wednesday, her family shared that they had received information about a march being held in Washington D.C. in Guiffre's honor and shared the message in hopes of uplifting abuse survivors.

"Survivors should know that she’s with you and her voice will not be silenced. I know that it's so important, and her wish is that we continue to fight," the family wrote. "To all survivors and those protesting. We stand with you in solidarity and know the fight is not over!"

Guiffre once told interviewers that her childhood was shattered when she was sexually abused as a grade schooler by a man her family knew. She later ran away from home and endured more abuse, she said.

Giuffre, a native of Florida, said she was recruited by Epstein's friend Ghislaine Maxwell to work for Epstein when she was just 16 years old.

She is the third Epstein accuser to die since 2017. She was one of the most outspoken accusers and filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2021, claiming she was forced to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002 when she was underage.

She also appeared in an infamous photo as a teen alongside Andrew and Maxwell allegedly taken in the latter's London townhouse during a party in 2000.

Andrew has denied Giuffre's allegations of wrongdoing and settled a civil lawsuit she brought against him out of court in 2021.

Giuffre went on to become an advocate for sex trafficking survivors and a central figure in Epstein’s prolonged downfall.

