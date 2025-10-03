Fire at Chevron refinery sends massive flames shooting into Southern California night sky

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive fire erupted at an oil refinery in Southern California Thursday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched around 9:35 p.m. to the Chevron refinery in El Segundo after receiving calls of smoke in the area, according to FOX 11 LA.

Billowing smoke and orange flames could be seen in the sky for miles across the South Bay Area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and it's unclear if there are any injuries.

Fox News Digital reached out to Chevron and the refinery but did not immediately hear back.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.