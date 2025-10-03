Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

West

Fire at Chevron refinery sends massive flames shooting into Southern California night sky

Chevron facility fire prompts emergency response as cause remains unknown

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
close
Fire at Chevron refinery sends flames shooting into Los Angeles County sky Video

Fire at Chevron refinery sends flames shooting into Los Angeles County sky

Large flames could be seen coming from Chevron's El Segundo Refinery in Los Angeles County, California, after reports of an explosion.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive fire erupted at an oil refinery in Southern California Thursday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched around 9:35 p.m. to the Chevron refinery in El Segundo after receiving calls of smoke in the area, according to FOX 11 LA.

Billowing smoke and orange flames could be seen in the sky for miles across the South Bay Area.

EXPLOSION ROCKS PALM SPRINGS, DAMAGING BUILDINGS AND SENDING DEBRIS INTO THE STREET

Flames and smoke at Chevron oil refinery in Los Angeles County, California

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Chevron's El Segundo Refinery in Los Angeles County, California, late Thursday night after reports of an explosion.  (KTTV)

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and it's unclear if there are any injuries.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE GROWS FROM 50 ACRES TO OVER 1,000 ACRES IN JUST HOURS

Fox News Digital reached out to Chevron and the refinery but did not immediately hear back.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Close modal

Continue