Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Elderly Uber driver killed in north Texas flash flooding, lost her life for $18 fare: report

Joleen Jarrell, 60, identified an Uber driver killed in Mesquite, Texas, during flash flooding

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 60-year-old Uber driver was killed in Mesquite, Texas, after her car was apparently swept off a bridge during the flash flooding that struck north Texas early Monday, according to local reports.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Joleen Jarrell, who lived in Mesquite with her family, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Jarrell’s vehicle went off the Scyene Road Bridge near the I-635 service road and was not found until the floodwaters receded later Monday. The city saw nearly 12 inches of rain in a matter of hours, the station reported.

Mesquite Fire Chief Rusty Wilson told reporters at the bridge that Jarrell had been on the phone with her family while driving through the heavy rain when they lost contact. He said the family then went out searching for her.

DALLAS FLOODING: DISASTER DECLARED FOLLOWING RAIN EVENT; AT LEAST 1 PERSON KILLED

Officials said that the vehicle was apparently swept off the Scyene Road Bridge in Mesquite, Texas, during flash flooding early Monday. 

Officials said that the vehicle was apparently swept off the Scyene Road Bridge in Mesquite, Texas, during flash flooding early Monday.  (FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

Jarrell’s husband was the first to spot the car when the waters receded, KTVT reporter Andrea Lucia tweeted.

Jarrell reportedly had just dropped off a fare when she was caught in the flooding.

"Friends describe her as a hardworking mom who lost her life for an $18 Uber fare," according to the reporter.

Jarrell is survived by her husband, their three grown children and a granddaughter, Lucia reported.

  • fire truck on bridge
    Image 1 of 2

    Mesquite Fire Chief Rusty Wilson told reporters that Jarrell was on the phone with her family while driving when they lost contact. (FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

  • authorities on bridge
    Image 2 of 2

    Officials recovered the body of 60-year-old Joleen Jarrell after flood waters receded, according to local reports. (FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth KDFW)

According to the Dallas Fire Department, rescuers saved 21 people and 10 dogs from fast-moving waters after storms inundated the area with as much as 10 inches of rain early Monday. The department responded to 195 "High Water Incidents" across the northern Texas city. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mesquite is located about 14 miles east of Dallas.