Elderly Uber driver killed in north Texas flash flooding, lost her life for $18 fare: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 60-year-old Uber driver was killed in Mesquite, Texas, after her car was apparently swept off a bridge during the flash flooding that struck north Texas early Monday, according to local reports.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Joleen Jarrell, who lived in Mesquite with her family, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Jarrell’s vehicle went off the Scyene Road Bridge near the I-635 service road and was not found until the floodwaters receded later Monday. The city saw nearly 12 inches of rain in a matter of hours, the station reported.

Mesquite Fire Chief Rusty Wilson told reporters at the bridge that Jarrell had been on the phone with her family while driving through the heavy rain when they lost contact. He said the family then went out searching for her.

DALLAS FLOODING: DISASTER DECLARED FOLLOWING RAIN EVENT; AT LEAST 1 PERSON KILLED

Jarrell’s husband was the first to spot the car when the waters receded, KTVT reporter Andrea Lucia tweeted.

Jarrell reportedly had just dropped off a fare when she was caught in the flooding.

"Friends describe her as a hardworking mom who lost her life for an $18 Uber fare," according to the reporter.

Jarrell is survived by her husband, their three grown children and a granddaughter, Lucia reported.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

According to the Dallas Fire Department, rescuers saved 21 people and 10 dogs from fast-moving waters after storms inundated the area with as much as 10 inches of rain early Monday. The department responded to 195 "High Water Incidents" across the northern Texas city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mesquite is located about 14 miles east of Dallas.