Crime
Published

Elderly man ambushed by four suspects during early morning walk in the park

Two of the suspects linked to the Memphis shooting involving an elderly man were hiding behind a wall in the park while another pretended to exercise, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Four suspects connected to the shooting of an elderly man during an ambush attack in Memphis, Tennessee are being sought, authorities said Friday. 

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back, the Memphis Police Department said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Investigators said two people were walking on a park trail when four suspects approached them. Two were hiding behind a brick wall waiting for the victims to walk by, police said. 

MEMPHIS CHILD CALLS MOM WHILE IN STOLEN CAR BEING DRIVEN BY SUSPECT

  • Memphis shooting suspects
    Image 1 of 2

    Three suspects linked to the shooting of a man in a Memphis, Tennessee park this week were captured on security video, police said.  (Memphis Police Department )

  • Tennessee shooting in memphis
    Image 2 of 2

    Another shooting suspects is seen in security footage.  (Memphis Police Department )

The third suspect was pretending to exercise on a basketball court. No information was disclosed about the last suspect. 

When the two victims passed the court, two of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the back. 

The suspect fled across the park away from the area, police said. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.