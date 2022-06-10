Elderly man ambushed by four suspects during early morning walk in the park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four suspects connected to the shooting of an elderly man during an ambush attack in Memphis, Tennessee are being sought, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back, the Memphis Police Department said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said two people were walking on a park trail when four suspects approached them. Two were hiding behind a brick wall waiting for the victims to walk by, police said.

The third suspect was pretending to exercise on a basketball court. No information was disclosed about the last suspect.

When the two victims passed the court, two of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the back.

The suspect fled across the park away from the area, police said. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.