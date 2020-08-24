Elderly Florida man assaulted after asking woman to socially distance at supermarket

A 75-year-old Florida man was assaulted Monday after asking a woman to abide by a supermarket’s coronavirus social distancing restrictions, police said.

It happened in the parking lot at a Publix in Daytona Beach Shores.

Police said the assailant was a man who punched the victim in the chest and then drove off in a Cadillac with the woman.

The blow knocked the victim to the ground, according to local media, which also reported that he wasn’t seriously hurt.

The victim said the assailant then told him, “One word and I’ll kill you."

Bystanders helped him to his feet.

"It's just horrible the fact that social distancing becomes something to go smash people and knock them to the ground," Police Chief Stephen Dembinksy said, according to WESH-TV.

The victim said the woman got too close to him on the checkout line, ignoring social distancing decals on the floor, so he asked her to step back, WKMG-TV reported.

He told officers he recently had a stent implanted in his heart and was worried about his health, the station reported.

The trouble began when he paid for his groceries, left and was walking to his car.

Seeking tips, police released surveillance footage from the Publix that they said shows the assault suspect in a blue shirt on the checkout line.