Elderly Chicago couple brutally beaten in broad daylight, wife only able to eat soup: Report

An elderly couple in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood says they were attacked by a man for no reason while heading home in broad daylight.



The couple believes the man followed them from the Chicago Transit Blue Authority Line before he started punching and kicking them, CBS 2 reports.

"We’re city people," Bob Tataryn told the TV station. "We take the Blue Line as much as we can." He and his wife Katheryn are still recovering from the beating that left him bloody, bruised and with a broken nose.



The victims believe the attack around 3 p.m. one day last week was random. They said the attacker didn't steal anything, besides their peace of mind.

Tataryn said when they got to the Irving Park Road Blue Line platform in the median on the Kennedy Expressway, he realized someone was right behind him.

"Here’s a guy trying to squeeze into the turnstile with her," he said. The man did not let up when they came down the platform. "The guy was four feet away from us, still."

The man allegedly stayed close behind as the Tataryns, both 72, as they crossed the street, but Bob said the guy was still close behind when he turned around to ask the man if he was following them.



"He mumbles something and says, ‘You got a problem?’"



The man then started swinging, breaking the wife's jaw and wrists.

"Then he clocked me – the same procedure – I would say six, seven, eight times to the head, and I went down," he said.



Bob shouted a lie to the man in attempt to stop the attack.

"I yelled out, ‘My wife – she’s really sick, she’s got cancer!’" Bob said. "He turned and walked away."



Katheryn does not really have cancer, but the attack left her in need of two surgeries.



She is unable to open her mouth, and can only eat liquids like soup for six to eight weeks.



Chicago police told CBS2 they have not made an arrest in the case.