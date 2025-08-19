Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Eighth suspect charged in viral Cincinnati street brawl has surprising involvement in case

An unidentified 45-year-old White man faces disorderly conduct charges for July 26 downtown melee

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Julia Bonavita Fox News
Body camera footage shows officers responding to lone 911 call after viral Cincinnati attack Video

Body camera footage shows officers responding to lone 911 call after viral Cincinnati attack

Body camera footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows the moments two police officers responded to the lone 911 call reporting the brutal attack in downtown Cincinnati in the early morning hours of July 26, 2025. (Cincinnati Police Department)

An eighth person allegedly involved in the violent street brawl in Cincinnati that left several people injured last month has been charged, police said. 

The unidentified 45-year-old White man is charged with disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the July 26 melee in the city's downtown. 

The man is also considered by police to be a victim of the brawl, which prevents authorities from releasing his name under Marsy's Law, which gives crime victims the option to have their names withheld from public release.

CINCINNATI FELON WITH 22 PRIOR ARRESTS INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SNATCHING VICTIM'S CHAIN DURING VIRAL BEATDOWN

Image of the Cincinnati street brawl

Footage of the viral Cincinnati brawl shows individuals yelling racial slurs as the violence unfolds. An eighth person has been charged in the brawl but is considered a victim, police said Tuesday.  (Jay Black)

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 26. 

The fight broke out in the early morning hours on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets. Footage of the brawl quickly went viral.

Last week, a seventh suspect, Gregory Wright, 32, was charged with alleged aggravated riot and aggravated robbery.

SEVENTH CINCINNATI ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED OVER VIOLENT BEATDOWN

Cincinnati street corner near LoVe, scene of viral beatdown

The corner of Fourth and Elm Street outside LoVe, a local nightclub, July 28, 2025, in Cincinnati, where the beating took place.  (Peter D'Abrosca/Fox News Digital)

Police allege Wright "did by force rip the necklace off the victim while he was being assaulted by four or more co-defendants attempting to cause serious physical harm," according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 19. 

Wright allegedly snatched the victim’s necklace during the beating before proceeding "to film the rest of the events," the outlet reported. 

Earlier this month, six defendants were indicted by a grand jury for their alleged roles in the beatdown.

Viral Cincinnati assault suspects

(Top L-R) Dominique Kittle, DeKyra Vernon, Patrick Rosemond, Jermaine Matthews, (Bottom L-R) Aisha Devaughn, Gregory Wright and Montianez Merriweather are facing various charges for their alleged roles in the viral beatdown in Cincinnati on July 26, 2025. (Hamilton County Jail; Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, Dominique Kittle, 37, and Aisha Devaughn, 25, are each charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
