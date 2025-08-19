Eighth suspect charged in viral Cincinnati street brawl has surprising involvement in case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An eighth person allegedly involved in the violent street brawl in Cincinnati that left several people injured last month has been charged, police said.

The unidentified 45-year-old White man is charged with disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the July 26 melee in the city's downtown.

The man is also considered by police to be a victim of the brawl, which prevents authorities from releasing his name under Marsy's Law, which gives crime victims the option to have their names withheld from public release.

CINCINNATI FELON WITH 22 PRIOR ARRESTS INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SNATCHING VICTIM'S CHAIN DURING VIRAL BEATDOWN

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 26.

The fight broke out in the early morning hours on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets. Footage of the brawl quickly went viral.

Last week, a seventh suspect, Gregory Wright, 32, was charged with alleged aggravated riot and aggravated robbery.

SEVENTH CINCINNATI ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED OVER VIOLENT BEATDOWN

Police allege Wright "did by force rip the necklace off the victim while he was being assaulted by four or more co-defendants attempting to cause serious physical harm," according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 19.

Wright allegedly snatched the victim’s necklace during the beating before proceeding "to film the rest of the events," the outlet reported.

Earlier this month, six defendants were indicted by a grand jury for their alleged roles in the beatdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, Dominique Kittle, 37, and Aisha Devaughn, 25, are each charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.