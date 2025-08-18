Cincinnati felon with 22 prior arrests indicted for allegedly snatching victim's chain during viral beatdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A seventh suspect has been indicted in the July 26 Cincinnati beatdown that caused a national firestorm after going viral on social media.

Gregory Wright, 32, has been charged with aggravated riot and felony aggravated robbery, according to jail records. His bond on the aggravated riot charge is $50,000. His bond on the robbery charge is $100,000. Records indicate that he remained in jail as of Monday morning.

His next scheduled court appearance is Thursday.

CINCINNATI BEATDOWN SUSPECTS ARRAIGNED ON NEW CHARGES; BOND CHANGES SPARK COURTROOM DRAMA

At his initial arraignment last week, Wright pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A criminal complaint against Wright says that during the brawl, which took place at around 3 a.m. in the city's downtown business district, Wright stole a necklace from one of the victims as the victim was assaulted.

Specifically, the complaint says that Wright "did by force rip the necklace off the victim while he was being assaulted by four or more co-defendants attempting to cause serious physical harm."

The complaint also says Wright then filmed the vicious assault.

SEVENTH CINCINNATI ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED OVER VIOLENT BEATDOWN

Court records from the Hamilton County Clerk's Office show that Wright has been arrested 22 times. Some of the arrests include traffic violations like driving without a license or proper insurance, but some are more serious, like drug trafficking and gun charges. Through plea deals or outright dismissals, Wright has walked on many of the charges.

However, in 2014, he was convicted of trafficking heroin, a felony.

He pleaded guilty to drug possession in 2016, and was issued a $210 fine.

In 2021, he was convicted of illegally concealing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, but sentenced only to probation.

Records show he violated that probation several times.

According to Hamilton County Chief Public Defender Raymond Feller, Wright was represented by a private attorney, Carl Lewis, at a Friday court appearance.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lewis.

FIFTH SUSPECT ARRESTED IN VIRAL CINCINNATI BEATDOWN AS VICTIM DETAILS HER 'ONGOING BATTLE'

Last week, six of the co-defendants in the case were formally arraigned on new charges in a Hamilton County courtroom. All six now face three counts of alleged felonious assault, three counts of assault and two counts of aggravated rioting.

Montanez Merriweather's $500,000 bond was upheld. He was hit with a federal gun charge last Thursday, which will be prosecuted separately.

Jermaine Matthews, who was initially released after posting a $250,000 bond shortly after the attack, was granted the same bond amount and is still permitted to go to work.

Dominique Kittle was then ordered to remain in custody pending a mental health evaluation, but his $250,000 bond was kept the same.

Dekyra Vernon, one of two female suspects, had her bond reduced from $200,000 to $25,000 at 10%. She was ordered to stay away from the downtown area if released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aisha Devaughn also received a lower bond, with the initial amount of $300,000 brought down to $25,000.

On Friday, the sixth suspect in the alleged assault was formally arraigned after being extradited from Georgia. Patrick Rosemond, described as a lifetime Hamilton County resident, was assessed a $500,000 bond. He is alleged to have dealt the knockout blow to the victim named Holly, which can be seen in the viral video. That blow left her with brain trauma, she said.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.