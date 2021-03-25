Expand / Collapse search
Echo Park protest in LA declared unlawful assembly; police say 'high-intensity lights' used against officers

Police faced off against the homeless advocates for the second straight Thursday after two unlawful assemblies were declared on Wednesday night

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Los Angeles police declared an unlawful assembly Thursday night as protesters demonstrated against the removal of a massive homeless encampment in Echo Park.

"The LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly in the area of Lemoyne and Park Avenue due to a large crowd who is utilizing high-intensity lights in an attempt to blind officers and prevent them from performing their duties and/or defend themselves if needed," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter just after 8 p.m. PT.

Homeless residents of Echo Park confront Los Angeles Police officers moving in to remove residents in the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment in Los Angeles late Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Associated Press)

A police statement said a designated protest zone would be set up in the area. 

Police faced off against the homeless advocates for the second straight night Thursday after two unlawful assemblies were declared Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, the demonstrators -- a mix of homeless people and activists -- threw bottles and objects at officers, who attempted to push them back from the park, according to reports. Many refused to move and some chanted: "Whose park? Our park!"

