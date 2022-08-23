Expand / Collapse search
Eastern Kentucky residents can receive disaster food benefits

Kentucky continues to recover from flood damage

Associated Press
People living or working in part of eastern Kentucky damaged by flooding last month may apply for disaster food benefits.

Residents and people working in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties may submit applications beginning Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service issues the benefits.

To apply, call (833) 371-8570, the fastest way to receive benefits. Applications will be taken by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

DEATH TOLL IN KENTUCKY FLOODING REACHES 39 AFTER MORE THAN 1,300 RESCUES

Residents of eastern Kentucky are eligible to apply for disaster food benefits following the extreme flooding which took place across the state.

BIDEN DECRIES 'HEARTBREAKING' KENTUCKY FLOOD DEVASTATION, LINKS IT TO CLIMATE CHANGE

Applications may be made in person at a Department for Community Based Services office or at a Disaster Recovery Center. Locations and times are listed online.

Residents who currently receive SNAP benefits may also request and apply for replacement of benefits due to power outages and other issues.

KENTUCKY FLOODING: 2 PEOPLE STILL MISSING AS RESCUE EFFORTS CONTINUE

More information about applying for benefits or finding resources is available at kynect.ky.gov.