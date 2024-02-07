Duplex fire kills 3 in York, Pennsylvania

A predawn fire in a Pennsylvania duplex claimed the lives of three people, authorities said.

Fire crews in the city of York were called to the home about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Two female victims and a male victim were pronounced dead following the blaze, the York County coroner’s office said. Their names and ages are to be released pending notification of next of kin.

All three victims were found on the third floor, Chief William Sleeger of the York fire department said. Both sides of the duplex were destroyed, with the damage estimated at $250,000.

A firefighter sent out a distress call after stepping into a hole in the floorboards while battling the blaze, but "was able to extricate himself and went right back to work," Sleeger said.

A state police fire marshal, city detectives and the fire department are investigating the cause.