Overnight fire destroys historic Lutsen Lodge Resort in Minnesota for 3rd time in 75 years

An overnight fire destroyed the historic Lutsen Resort lodge, Minnesota's oldest operating resort, for the third time in 75 years, the lodge announced in a social media post on Tuesday.

Just before 12:30 a.m., fire crews were notified of a fire alarm at the Lutsen Resort's main lodge, the Cook County Sheriff's Office told Fox 9.

Lutsen is along Minnesota's North Shore, located about 90 minutes northeast of Duluth.

Officials stated that staff members at the lodge reported seeing smoke coming from the floor in the lobby area of the lodge. The sheriff's office told Fox 9 that the building was "completely engulfed" in flames.

"The Historic Lutsen Lodge has been taken by a devastating fire this evening…. A total loss to the lodge building…. Fires in 1949, 1951 and 2024," a lodge spokesperson wrote in a social media post. "The amazing memories made here are in our hearts as we begin the heavy weighted process to rebuild back better," the lodge wrote.

Officials confirmed that there were no guests on site and no injuries were reported.

The Minnesota Fire Marshall is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

The resort's history goes back 139 years when the plot of land was purchased by a Swedish immigrant, Charles Axel Nelson.