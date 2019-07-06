Drunken driver leaves Disney intern paralyzed after car crash

A 22-year old college student, just a month into a job at Disney World, was paralyzed and nearly killed after being struck by a drunken driver.

Gabby Murillo was stopped at a red light near Orlando on June 15 when the driver hit her from behind at full speed, causing her vehicle to slam into a concrete wall.

"They were hit at full speed by a drunk driver," Gabby's sister, Jennifer Murillo, told FOX61. "He actually fled the scene. The cops, luckily, were able to catch him."

Murillo sustained fractured vertebrae and nerve damage; her sister says she is now paralyzed from the neck down.

The driver of the other vehicle was ticketed for careless driving with serious bodily injury, according to the police report.

Working at Disney was a big goal for Murillo, who got an internship with the company through Gateway Community College, where she studies early childhood education.

"She is obsessed with Disney," said Jennifer. "She’s been trying to get into this college program for probably four years. And when she got that acceptance letter, we were over the moon for her."

“She’s been obsessed with Disney for as long as we’ve been going on family trips every year,” Jennifer added.

Murillo spent three weeks in intensive care, has already undergone three surgeries and will be airlifted to a rehabilitation center in Georgia, according to NBC 4.

Her local community and others around the world have raised more than $100,000 via the crowdfunding site GoFundMe to help with future treatment. Gabby's medical bills are expected to total $1 million in the first 12 months alone.

On Friday night, an event supporting Gabby called "Tip-A-Teacher" drew relatives, friends and volunteers to a tavern in Connecticut. More than $4,000 raised via a raffle and T-shirt sales will help with the costs of medical care and rehabilitation.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World Resort told PEOPLE: “This is a terrible situation. We are keeping Gabby and her family in our thoughts and hoping for her continued progress.”