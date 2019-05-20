Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Town developed by Walt Disney Company misspells 'Walt' on downtown fountain

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
What in the Wald?

The town of Celebration, Fla., located near Walt Disney World and developed by The Walt Disney Company, apparently missed the memo on how to spell "Walt."

The small tight-knit community, which formed in 1996, is now working to correct two typos on a popular downtown fountain that may have been there for over a decade.

The fountain features the title “Wald Disney World” instead of “Walt” and added two letters to the name of Captiva Island, making it “Captativa Island.”

The mistakes were first noticed last week by Spectrum reporter Greg Ansel, who asked on Twitter how the “entire planet somehow missed a major type in @CelebrationTH for a decade+?!”

The town, which is home to many Disney employees, is currently editing the issue as Ansel discovered on Sunday when the fountain was closed for repairs.

A fountain in Celebration, Fla., is getting some updates after two spelling errors were spotted.

It was not confirmed how long the mistakes have been in place – or how it exactly happened – but at least it seems the residents of Celebration will soon be able to enjoy "Walt Disney World" like the rest of us.

The town of Celebration did not immediately respond to a comment request from Fox News.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.