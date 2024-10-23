Drone crashes into Boston Celtics watch party on NBA’s opening night, several injured

Bostonians who gathered at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday night to watch the Boston Celtics’ opening night watch party and further celebrate the team’s recent NBA Championship were greeted by a falling drone that injured some and sent at least one person to the hospital.

Boston police say at least three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a falling drone outside the plaza around 7:30 p.m., just as the Celtics were tipping off against the New York Knicks.

Yousef Kobeissi, who was hit by the drone, told Boston 25 that it sounded like "a banging sound" when the drone crashed into them.

"I hear a loud sound, sounds like a banging sound, suddenly I feel something hit my head right here a sharp, I was initially very scared because there was a loud sound and then felt something sharp hit my head and then I hear the woman next to me scream and it seems like she was going to fall," Kobeissi said.

One woman was taken away on a stretcher after getting struck by the drone, witnesses told Boston 25.

"For like an hour and a half I was standing in shock I was like, ‘Oh my gosh’," said Derek Scrima, who claimed the drone cut two of his fingers when it slammed down.

"I was completely caught off guard, it was scary because my mind was like I could have just got my two fingers cut off," Scrima said.

TNT, which carried the game Tuesday night, issued a statement after the incident.

"Unfortunately, there was an incident involving a drone and fans attending tonight’s event. On-site medical and safety personnel immediately attended to the situation. We are currently investigating further and wish all involved well," the network stated in a release.

Tuesday was the opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Celtics won last season’s NBA title in five games over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics have won a league-record 18 championships. Prior to Tuesday night’s tipoff, the Celtics celebrated last season’s team with a ring ceremony and raising of another banner.