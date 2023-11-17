Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Driver trapped in sinking car in Maine bay rescued by nearby lobsterman, first responders

Driver listed in stable condition; ME police say vehicle was stolen

Associated Press
Published
A lobsterman in Maine jumped from a boat into the water to help save a driver trapped in a sinking car, police said.

The car drove into Casco Bay shortly after noon on Thursday, according to police in Portland, Maine.

Police and fire crews were able to force entry into the vehicle while it was underwater. The lobster boat was nearby. Manny Kourinos, who was on board, jumped in and helped pull out the driver, police said. The water temperature was about 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I've been diving for 20 years now and never been in that circumstance where I had to recover someone from underwater," Kourinos told WCSH-TV.

Lobsterman-Driver-Rescue

Police in Maine say a lobsterman helped to save a man from a sinking car on Nov. 16, 2023. Pictured: A fisherman on a tower scans the waters of Casco Bay on Sept. 15, 2020, off Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

The 33-year-old driver was listed in stable condition after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Police are investigating and said the vehicle was reported stolen out of South Portland earlier in the day.