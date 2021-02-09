Driver survives after truck plunges off highway ramp in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin pickup truck driver survived a 70-foot plunge off an exit ramp bridge near Milwaukee last weekend, emerging from the wreck conscious and without "signs of impairment."

The incident occurred at approximately 9:49 a.m. CT on Saturday morning.

Shocking video footage caught on a Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera shows the moment the man lost control on westbound I-94, just east of the I-94 at the Zoo Interchange.

The red pickup truck -- headed from the East to the South -- skidded off the ramp, hitting a snowbank on the right shoulder and toppling over the barrier wall.

The vehicle appears to flip as it falls, landing upright in the westbound I-94 right distress lane.

In response, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office closed ramps from northbound I-43 to westbound I-94 and from northbound I-43 to eastbound I-794 as authorities responded to the scene.

"When deputies arrived, they found the red pickup upright in the right distress lane of the westbound I-94 lanes. Two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the lone occupant," the sheriff's office wrote in a tweet later Saturday. "The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment."

The Milwaukee Fire Department also responded to the scene and transported the driver to a local hospital.

Eddie Santiago, Milwaukee County's director of highways and maintenance, told WISN 12 on Monday that the freezing of melted snow "creates a "natural ramp."

The county has since cleared some of the snowbank on the side of the ramp, according to FOX 6.

Wisconsin, like much of the Midwest, has been hit by heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures over the past couple of weeks, creating hazardous travel conditions.