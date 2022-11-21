Expand / Collapse search
One dead, up to 14 injured after driver crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

Massachusetts police have not stated whether the Apple store crash was intentional

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
First responders arrived to the scene after a vehicle crashed through the front of an Apple store in Massachusetts on Monday.

At least one person was killed in the incident, and 14 people have been taken to local hospitals with four of them in critical condition, according to local media. The vehicle was still lodged against the back wall of the store as of early afternoon, and Hingham Police called for a tow truck to remove it.

Several people were trapped inside the store until the vehicle could be moved. The store is reportedly nearing collapse after the incident.

Police have not stated whether the crash was intentional or an accident.

MISSING NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRL HARMONY MONTGOMERY'S STEPMOTHER PLEADS GUILTY, AGREES TO COOPERATE

Police will hold a briefing on the situation later Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

